Led Zeppelin's Stairway Named Greatest Guitar Solo Ever 2016 In Review

But despite the plaudits, Page says it's not his best but "it's pretty damn good." Jimmy Page tells Classic Rock: "Is Stairway To Heaven my best Zeppelin guitar solo? No, but it's pretty damn good. The solo was done very quickly - in actual fact there were already layers underneath, the bottleneck you can hear was on before the solo.

"Anyway, I just said, 'Roll it,' took a deep breath, that's what I usually do, and then go. I had a couple of cracks at it because you didn't have as many options as you would have now. Back then you had 16 tracks and could only put guitar solos down where the vocal wasn't.

"You'd save maybe three tracks to lay guitar solos into which meant you could have two or three cracks at it and then choose the best." He adds: "If everyone else says it's my best solo then that's great, that's good, but there are others that I prefer." Read more here.