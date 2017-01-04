Luke Bryan Had Surgery Following Accident 2016 In Review

Even though he canceled the opening night of his 2016 Farm Tour only one evening prior thanks to Hurricane Matthew, Bryan wasn't about to let a broken bone get in the way of his new opening date at Maple Lane Farms in Greenback, Tennessee.

Even while he powered through his shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Bryan needed to fix the break, which he did over the weekend.On Sunday, he posted a photo on Twitter showing him riding passenger in the car. "Heading to surgery. Ugh," he wrote. Hours after sharing that image, he posted another one of an X-ray. "All good. Got me some metal," he tweeted, revealing the device holding his clavicle together. Read more here.