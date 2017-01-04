Meek Mill Freestyle Dissed Drake, The Game and Beanie Sigel 2016 In Review

Mill claims that other rappers are jealous of his relationship with girlfriend Nicki Minaj. He used the verse to take a clear shot at Drake. "All this Cash Money got me stunting like I'm Baby / Posted up with Nicky, that's when it get tricky / N-- in they feelings, that's when it get Drizzy."

Though he doesn't mention Game or Sigel by name there seem to be lines aimed directly at them. Meek lashes out at Game and his use of social media to continue the beef. "N-- do not know me so how could they oppose me?/Kill 'em with success, they gon' kill me with emojis/Kill me with a meme, you p-- never could expose me," Mill offered. "Did I f- his b--/Maybe it was the 'Gram, hurting these n-- hearts/I really can't understand." Read more here.