Metallica's Abandoned Video Game Scenes Revealed 2016 In Review

Artist Calum Alexander Watt revealed some concept art he'd created for the project in 2011. Now gameplay scenes have been revealed from the only level that was ever created.

In the PtoPonline.com video below, Andrew Borman says: "The game was to be a post-apocalyptic action adventure game. No gameplay had been revealed at all.

"It was being developed for PS2, Xbox and PC. Mad Max, Blade Runner and Waterworld were just some of the visual influences. At the heart of the game is vehicular combat. There are a few base model vehicles in the game, each customized with different weapons and armor." Read more and watch the video here.