Nicki Minaj Lashed Out At Sharon Osbourne 2016 In Review

Minaj has told Marie Claire that she felt Osbourne's reaction was hypocritical, saying: "[Kim] Kardashian's naked picture came out, [Sharon Osbourne] praised it, and my fans attacked her for being such a hypocrite.

"So it wasn't trashy and raunchy when a white woman did it, but it was when a black woman did it? It's quite pathetic and sad, but that is my reality, and I've gotten accustomed to just shutting it down."

Osbourne had praised Kardashian's famous nude selfie, even recreating it herself on Instagram.