OneRepublic Revealed Peter Gabriel Collaboration 2016 In Review

The five minute song is an experiment in pop and electronic music, moving far past the traditional three-minute mark. "Remember when we met?/ We fell in love on a Sunday/ Yeah, I'll never forget/ The way that you spelled my name/ It took me a year/ To find a new attraction/ My hope and my fear is human interaction," lead singer Ryan Tedder sings in the opening verse, before he segues into a chorus about craving automatic and artificial love.

Gabriel's verse marks the second, and drips with emotion and longing and alienation all at the same time. The lyrics switch slightly from what Tedder sang, but keep the structure overall. "Remember when we met?/ I got obsessed on a Monday," he sings. Read more here.