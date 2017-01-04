Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

He tells The Underground: "It's a very, very, very cut-throat business - everyone makes money off your talent, everyone's taking their percentage. The music scene is a bunch of roaches trying to eat cookie crumbs, and everyone is scrambling for the cookie crumbs.

"I think it's much easier to have your name exposed, but making a name for yourself is kind of vague, because there's people that have millions of views on YouTube, but they can't sell out a 1000-seat venue. The only way you can make a good living, or a living - some make a great living, some starve - is to play live shows.

"It's very easy for people to click 'like' with a mouse, or it's very simple to just go to YouTube and watch something, and that's counted as one view. That's all well and good, and exposure is exponentially much easier.

"But because it's so much easier, you have a saturated industry. There's a million bands, everyone has a video, everyone can record stuff at home."