Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup

Music industry trade magazine Hits Daily Double began rumors of the three headlining the 2017 show when the it published the tease in its "Rumor Mill" column in November.

The magazine also speculated that Oasis would reunite for the festival. Liam and Noel Gallagher have not played together as Oasis since the band broke up in 2009. This rumor apparently did not come true.

Once again the annual festival will be held over two weekends featuring the same lineup; April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2017. Read more here.