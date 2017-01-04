Rolling Stones Played Surprise Intimate Concert 2016 In Review

The concert was part of a customer appreciation dinner for truck manufacturer Freightliner during the 2016 American Trucking Associations' annual Management Conference & Exhibition, according to TT News.

The band delivered a 14-song, 90-minute set of classics inside a conference room converted into a concert venue at the Bellagio that includes the first live performance of the "Steel Wheels" single, "Mixed Emotions", since 1990.

The secret Las Vegas gig doubled as a warm-up date ahead of the group's appearances at the Desert Trip festival in Indio, CA on October 7 and 14. The band also offered up two short video previews of a release coming October 6, which is expected to be the lead track from the group's new blues album that was recorded late last year. Read more and watch the videos here.