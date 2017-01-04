Suge Knight Sued Dr. Dre, Alleges Murder For Hire Plot 2016 In Review

Knight alleges that Dre contracted the man who shot him seven times in 2014. The suit states that while the L.A. County Sheriff's Department questioned a man, identified as "Damian" or "T-Money," and that the man admitted Dre paid him for the attempted hit, no arrest was made. Knight is seeking unspecified damages, punitive and otherwise, as well as several other claims, reports Rolling Stone.

Knight also alleges that Dre paid a man $300,000 for a different hit in January 2015. During an altercation that ensued, the alleged hit man, Cle "Bone" Sloan, punched Knight in the parking lot of Tam's Burgers in Compton. Fearing for his life, Knight drove away, injuring Sloan and killing another man, Terry Carter, "The lawsuit gives the proper motivation or at least explains what happened to Suge in the past year and a half," Knight's lawyer, Thaddeus Culpepper, tells Rolling Stone. Read more here.