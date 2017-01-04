The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Lands On Forbes' 30 Under 30

The 27 year-old Syracuse University grad is just one of many bestowed the honor of being named an important influence in music. The list of music personalities who made this year's 30 Under 30 list includes:

Kelsea Ballerini, Alessia Cara, Daya, Desiigner, G-Eazy, Gallant, Jeremih, Logic, Maddie & Tae, Charlie Puth, Troy Sivan, Bryson Tiller, Josh and Tyler of Twenty One Pilots and Lil Yachty as well as a few young music executives. Read more here.