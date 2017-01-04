Vince Neil Pled Guilty To Battery Charges 2016 In Review

Neil is accused of dragging an autograph seeker to the ground by her hair during a lunch with actor Nicolas Cage at the Aria Hotel. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Neil's guilty plea via his lawyers - the rocker did not appear in court - is part of an agreement with prosecutors over a 120-day suspended sentence that includes a $1,000 fine, an online impulse-control counseling class and six months of trouble-free activity.

Should Neil fail to comply with any of the conditions of the agreement, he could face 120 days in jail. "Mr. Neil was pleased to put this behind him," said the singer's attorney, Richard Schonfeld. Read more here.