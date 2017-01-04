Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review
01/04/2017
.
Ozzy Osbourne

(Classic Rock) Jack Osbourne made headlines in October when he revealed how his dad Ozzy once accidentally sent Robert Plant a text about a missing cat. Discussing the Black Sabbath frontman's lack of technical know-how when it comes to mobile phones, Jack tells the Conan show that Ozzy panicked when he couldn't find his pet cat and ended up texting the Led Zeppelin hero by mistake.

Ozzy started the discussion with: "I try, but I end up sending the wrong message to the wrong person. I can't work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone."

Jack further explains: "He once sent Robert Plant a text message like, 'I can't find the cat.'" Ozzy says Plant replied with an obviously confused message of his own.

"He sent one back going,' You can't find the cat...?'" Read more and watch the Conan appearance clips here.

Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Classic Rock Magazine- Excerpted here with permission.

