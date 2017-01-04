When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review

Ozzy started the discussion with: "I try, but I end up sending the wrong message to the wrong person. I can't work a bloody digital watch, never mind a phone."

Jack further explains: "He once sent Robert Plant a text message like, 'I can't find the cat.'" Ozzy says Plant replied with an obviously confused message of his own.

"He sent one back going,' You can't find the cat...?'"