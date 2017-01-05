Allman Brothers Band Discussed Possible Reunion 2016 In Review

The legendary southern rockers playing their farewell show in 2014 but Allman tells the Wall Street Journal (via UCR) that he and his fellow members are looking at regrouping.

"Been talkin' about it recently. Not 'starting' - but having a tour," he told the paper. "We've been talking about it. Major city tour. Been talkin' about it, now let's get that straight. Nothing signed in blood yet." Read more here.