Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife 2016 In Review
(TeamRock) Andy Biersack Speaks Out About On-Flight Altercation With Wife was a top 16 story of November 2016: Black Veil Brides vocalist Andy Biersack and his wife Juliet Simms have commented on the on-flight altercation they were involved in. Simms - who was a runner-up on the US version of The Voice in 2012 - had been drinking in first-class on the American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles when she and Biersack got into an argument - which resulted in her getting taken away by the FBI upon landing. One witness, adult star Mary Carey, claimed in a video that Simms screamed that she "I lost my baby last week" during the drunken row. Now the couple confirm the "tragic" news that she'd had a miscarriage - though Simms says they'll try again in future. Biersack says: "We are currently home and safe and trying to emotionally recover from all of this. The unfortunate event itself compounded with online stories and videos, show an isolated but difficult moment for my wife and I encourage you to read her statement on her Instagram regarding the situation - as I feel it is best that any information comes from her directly. "Many of you know that I recently decided to live entirely sober. In the past, I struggled with the concept of alcohol and my own personal demons, and so a year ago I decided it was time to move on from it and start down the path to sobriety. I believe alcohol is one of the most poisonous and volatile substances we as a society have at our disposal and that it can truly hurt and affect people in the most negative way." Read more of his comments here.
Simms - who was a runner-up on the US version of The Voice in 2012 - had been drinking in first-class on the American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Los Angeles when she and Biersack got into an argument - which resulted in her getting taken away by the FBI upon landing.
One witness, adult star Mary Carey, claimed in a video that Simms screamed that she "I lost my baby last week" during the drunken row. Now the couple confirm the "tragic" news that she'd had a miscarriage - though Simms says they'll try again in future.
Biersack says: "We are currently home and safe and trying to emotionally recover from all of this. The unfortunate event itself compounded with online stories and videos, show an isolated but difficult moment for my wife and I encourage you to read her statement on her Instagram regarding the situation - as I feel it is best that any information comes from her directly.
"Many of you know that I recently decided to live entirely sober. In the past, I struggled with the concept of alcohol and my own personal demons, and so a year ago I decided it was time to move on from it and start down the path to sobriety. I believe alcohol is one of the most poisonous and volatile substances we as a society have at our disposal and that it can truly hurt and affect people in the most negative way." Read more of his comments here.
