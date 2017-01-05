Avenged Sevenfold Frontman Slams 'Best Of' Album Release 2016 In Review

The band are locked in a legal dispute with Warner Brothers and last week sneak released their new album The Stage via their new label Capitol Records. But as rumors circulated that Avenged Sevenfold were about to reveal details of the new album, Warner announced a 2CD compilation called The Best Of 2005-2013, which is set for release on December 2.

A7X's 'deathbat' logo started appearing in cities around the world last month before Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, in collusion with Shadows, posted fake details about Avenged's seventh album, saying it would be called Voltaic Oceans and that is would be issued on December 9.

Shadows says those rumors led to Warner's decision to release the Best Of and he adds that band have had no input on the compilation, which he describes as a "cash grab" on the part of Warner.

Shadows tells Metal Hammer: "They saw the tweet that Chris Jericho put up, assumed the record was coming out December 9, and tried to undercut our sales and confuse casual fans.

"We didn't find out it was happening until we saw it online. They're just trying to make a cash grab. The fans will figure it out, it's a viral world and people will know. Go on Spotify and make a playlist of those songs, it's easy." Read more here.