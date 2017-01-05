Bad Company's Mick Ralphs Suffered Stroke 2016 In Review

A statement reads: "The family and representatives of the band's co-founder, guitarist and songwriter Mick Ralphs are sad to announce that Mick has suffered a stroke.

"Mick is receiving excellent medical care and is recovering in hospital, although all his public engagements are necessarily on hold, pending his improvement.

"Everyone is wishing Mick a speedy recovery, and further news will be announced at the appropriate time."