Black Sabbath May Continue After Farewell Tour 2016 In Review

The metal icons' The End trek will be completed with two shows in their home city of Birmingham on February 2 and 4, bringing their career on the road to an end after 49 years of action.

One of the main reasons for calling a halt is the guitarist's health concerns after his battle against cancer. Iommi tells Talk Is Jericho: "I've been asked, 'What are you going to do after this?' Well, I don't know. As long as it's not world touring, I'm all right. It's just the traveling that gets me. Since I was ill, it really does affect me now."

He adds: "I don't want to stop playing. For me, it's the touring now. There's a day when you've got to go, 'Look, we've done it for almost 50 years. It's time to re-look at it."

Asked about the chance of festival appearances in the future, Iommi says: "I wouldn't write that off, if one day that came about. That's possible. Or even doing an album, because then you're in one place. But I don't know if that would happen." Read more here.