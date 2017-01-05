Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Had Another Stage Meltdown 2016 In Review

The concert in Worcester, Massachusetts, was cut short after a set in which bassist Chris Kael took over Moody's lead vocals on occasion. It followed a dramatic episode in 2015 when the frontman's drunken antics led his colleagues to abandon him on stage. He later attended rehab and the band adjusted their touring behaviour to help him control his issues.

Moody apologised to the crowd for his under-par performance on Friday night, saying his "mother" was "passing along today." After helping the frontman off stage, Kael told the audience: "As you can see, tonight is a very emotional night. We tried to put on a show for you guys, but sometimes things are heavier than even we can imagine.

"We need to get back there and be with our frontman. We've to get back there with our brother. Take care of the family." Read more here.