Foo Fighters Reportedly Planning To Record New Album

In early January, the Foo Fighters hinted they would be playing in California. That gig turned out to be their co-headlining slot at BottleRock 2017. Their appearance at the Napa Valley festival might mark their only North American show this year and fans will be interested to learn why.

Speaking with the Napa Valley Register, Latitude 38 CEO Dave Graham, who helped organize the festival, said, "The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America." Read more here.