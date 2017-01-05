Geddy Lee Accepts That Rush's Touring Days Are Over 2016 In Review

Lee tells The Strombo Show: "There's a bit of denial that gets you through. You go, 'Ah, this won't be the last one - we'll take a break, then we'll get back together and do another one.' You don't want it to end. I think I've accepted that it's probably the last one as a tour. We'll see."

Asked about their communication with Peart, Lee says: "We send all these things, but the responses are not as enthusiastic. We talk." Lifeson adds: "It's okay. It is what it is. I've been playing a lot to keep my fingers in it, and I'm finding it's really satisfying.

"I'm going some charity gigs with other guys - old guys like me that don't have gigs any more. It's fun to get together. It's not like it's over, you know." Read more here.