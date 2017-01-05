Guns N' Roses Beat Adele, Beyonce For Top Tour Honors 2016 In Review

Axl Rose and co made more than Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce, Adele and Coldplay per show - but their average ticket price of $117 was also the highest in the top 20 list.

Trade publication Pollstar assemble their chart from information provided by promoters and venue managers, resulting in an average per-event figure for each band.

Second on the list is Springsteen, who made $5.3m per show at a ticket price of $112. He's followed by pop stars Beyonce, Adele and Coldplay, who netted $4.9m, $4.2m and $3.9m respectively.