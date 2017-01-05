|
Jimmy Page Accused Of Spying By Popstar Neighbor 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy Page was back in the new in November he was accused of spying on next-door neighbor Robbie Williams, the pop star claimed. It's the latest chapter in an ongoing disagreement between the pair after Williams began refurbishing his Kensington home four years ago. Page, the Led Zeppelin icon, has objected to the development on a number of occasions, suggesting that the heavy work could have "catastrophic consequences" for his nearby 18th-century property. Work has proceeded after the local council overruled the rock icon's objections - although Williams recently took a pot-shot by adjusting the lyrics of a Led Zeppelin song on stage, in apparent reference to the feud. The singer made his claims in a radio studio when he thought he wasn't being recorded. The audio was released online but later deleted - but not before The Sun published a transcript. The paper reports Williams as saying: "Our next-door neighbour isn't happy with us trying to renovate our house. It's caused a problem and it'll probably continue to cause a problem. "But what's great about this whole thing is - it's Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin. It's not Jimmy the accountant from Chelsea. So at least we've got a good story. "Jimmy has been sitting in his car outside our house with the windows down, four hours at a time, with recording equipment. He's recording the workmen to see if they're making too much noise. About two weeks ago the builders came in and he was asleep in his garden, waiting." Read more here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
