Motley Crue Sued For $30 Million By Opening Band 2016 In Review

The Raskins alleged that they were treated badly on the 2014 tour including an incident in Darien, Connecticut, where members of Motley Crue's road crew supposedly ran out on stage in monkey masks and sprayed The Raskins "with water guns filled with urine."

The New York Post reports that The Raskins put up with months of similar pranks after paying $1m to secure the support slot. The Raskins also say they were forced to play short sets in frequently empty venues as tour managers refused to open doors in time.

They also claim PA systems were turned off or interfered with during their sets and that they were denied the right to sell merchandise or to use dressing rooms. Read more here.