Ozzy Osbourne Writing New Songs With Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison 2016 In Review

Osbourne spoke with host Jose Mangin about his plans following the end of Sabbath. He said, "I'm not retiring, I'm gonna carry on. I've been writing with Billy Morrison and Steve Stevens. He's not gonna be in my band, he's with Billy Idol. But he's a friend of [Morrison's] and I said, 'I've got some ideas,' and we worked it out."

He also had the following to say about the upcoming farewell shows, "People are saying to me, 'Will you be emotional?' I don't know, I suppose. Going around the world five billion times and ending where you started, it's kind of [emotional]." Stream clips from the interview here.