Soulja Boy Apologizes For Chris Brown Feud

Standing shirtless against a wall, Soulja Boy addressed his fans. "I just want to send an apology," he said. "Over the past couple of months, I've been acting out, I've been wildin' out, and at the end of the day it's not about who start the beefs, it's about who end them."

He talked about the emotional state he's been in ever since his mother was taken to the hospital. Although he doesn't go into details about what sent her there, he explained that it left him feeling raw. "No amount of money, no amount of cars, no amount of fame would make me be alright, you know, with knowing my mom's sick or anything happen to my mom," he said. "I love my mother."

That love translated into acknowledging his actions in recent days. "I know she's not proud of my actions and what I've been doing recently," he said. Soulja Boy added at the end, "I want to make music with Chris Brown, Yachty, Quavo, everybody." Watch the video here.