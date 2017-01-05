The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary

Remastered for the first time in nearly 30 years, the stereo mix of "The Doors" makes its return to CD after a decade while the mono mix makes its CD debut and also appears on the LP included.

The Matrix concert recordings deliver eight songs from the band's debut that were sourced from the recently discovered original tapes, which were previously thought to be lost; the upgrade tops a 2008 release of the material taken from a third-generation source. Read more here.