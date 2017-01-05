Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The xx Mail Free Tickets To Fans For North American Tour
01/05/2017
The xx

(Radio.com) The xx have announced their upcoming tour by mailing out free tickets to select fans. The band teased their currently running European tour last year, using the same strategy.

So far, U.S. destinations revealed include Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, and Philadelphia, PA. "I just got a free 7' and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? https://t.co/m2hC5HUFDI— ❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 03, 2017"

"Alex got this in the mail with his vinyl for being one of the first people to order their new album and we are SHOO… twitter.com/i/web/status/8'— trevor (@im_not_amish) January 03, 2017"

Check out this sneak peek from the band's upcoming record, I See You, which hits stores January 13. The xx showed some American love in a video snippet, filmed in Marfa, Texas, check it out here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

