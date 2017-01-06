Ace Frehley Said Reunion With KISS Is Possible 2016 In Review

And Frehley insists his relationship with his former colleagues has never been as poor as it was perceived to be in public. He co-founded Kiss in 1973 and first left in 1982, returning in 1996 and bowing out again four years later.

Frehley tells Trunk Nation on SiriusXM: "However the press colors the fact that we don't get on, in reality we do. We have disagreements and things are said sometimes, but I've always been friends with those guys and they've been friends with me.

"We may not have agreed about certain things over the years, and there were times we didn't talk. I mean, we created something amazing that withstood the test of time."

Asked about the rumor that he could return for a final tour, Frehley says: "Rumors are rumors. I haven't been contacted. I'm not ruling it out. It's a possibility. If that's something they would like to do to end the career of Kiss, if it was handled correctly, it could be great.

"Those guys run the show these days. I'm doing my thing and they're doing their thing. If it happens it would be great. If it doesn't I'll be fine and they'll be fine." Read more here.