Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium For The First Time

Despite being a New York native, Joel's early career was spent as a piano player and lounge singer at the Executive Room in Los Angeles, where he performed under the name, Bill Martin, and inspired his iconic song "Piano Man."

An American Express presale for the Dodger Stadium show will run from January 9th at 10 am through Thursday, January 12th at 10 pm and general ticket sales will begin on January 13th at 10 am.

The Dodger Stadium show follows Joel's landmark residency performances at Madison Square Garden, where he played one sold-out show a month beginning in January of 2014, according to the announcement.