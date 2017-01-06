Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration

"How Good It Is" features the Black Sabbath legend on acoustic guitar with lyrics inspired by Psalm 133 and performed by men and boys from the Cathedral Choir.

"It's great to be involved with the Cathedral and doing something for it," explains Iommi. "When Catherine mentioned it, it felt like a nice thing to do, to be able to give something to the city.

"It's just a little bit different to Sabbath!" he joked. "We've done instrumental work before with orchestras and it's something I enjoy doing. It's completely different from any of the heavier stuff. This is a completely new piece of music and I'm really pleased with it." Stream the song here.