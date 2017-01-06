Bon Jovi's Father Threatened To Kill Sebastian Bach? 2016 In Review

The frontman says he, his wife and son were welcomed to stay at the Bon Jovi family home and Jon gave him his old stage clothes, adding: "He literally gave me the shirt off his back."

But Skid Row's growing popularity when opening for Bon Jovi on their 1989 tour soon caused relations to sour. As Skid Row's t-shirts began to outsell Bon Jovi's, the headliners took Bach to task for swearing on stage.

Bach says he was "summoned into Jon's room," where, he adds, "Jon stared me down and said the words, 'I'll f***ing own you.'" He also recalls heading to the stage in Kentucky's Rupp Arena when Bon Jovi's road crew grabbed him, secured his hands and "poured a vat of freezing cold ice milk" over his head. He ran on to the stage and hit out at his tourmate in between songs, calling him "Bon Blow-me."

After the show, Bach says: "We saw about 60 people coming toward us. Leading the pack was Jon Bon Jovi himself. Flanking him was his dad and his brother Tony. Behind them was the full Bon Jovi road crew."

According to Bach, Bon Jovi said to him, "I heard what you said on my stage, motherf***er," and then threw a punch, which Bach ducked. Bach was then marched by the road crew into his dressing room and held against a concrete wall, as Bon Jovi Senior pointed in his face.

Bach writes: "He said, 'I'll f***ing kill you,' or something like that." But there was a happy ending.