Disturbed Frontman Questioned Grammys Definition Of Rock 2016 In Review

It was announced that Disturbed's cover of The Sound Of Silence on the Conan show would go up against Beyonce and Jack White's Don't Hurt Yourself in the Best Rock Performance category at next year's Grammys.

And Draiman has questioned the ceremony's definition of rock music and says the fact that both feature in the same shortlist means that "something has gone wrong."

He tells Billboard: "I have mad respect for all the artists in this category, including and especially Jack White. Is it strange to be up against Beyonce? It definitely stands out - like, one of these things is not like the other. But what are you going to do?

"What bothers me is that everybody in this category are giants of the field. These are the biggest of the big - the people who made a serious impact this year. Those boys in Twenty One Pilots did some damage this year. And Bowie, a posthumous award happens all the time, and who more deserving? It's crazy the amount of talent in this category."

The vocalist adds: "When did it all become 'rock'? If you look at every other genre, there are so many categories and sub-categories. For rock, this is all we've got, so everything ends up being jammed into these four categories." Read more here.