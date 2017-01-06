Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69 2016 In Review

"Yesterday, December 7th, I lost my best friend to a long and stubborn battle with cancer," announced Lake's manager Stewart Young. "Greg Lake will stay in my heart forever, as he has always been. His family would be grateful for privacy during this time of their grief."

"It is with great sadness that I must now say goodbye to my friend and fellow band-mate, Greg Lake," said drummer Carl Palmer. "Greg's soaring voice and skill as a musician will be remembered by all who knew his music and recordings he made with ELP and King Crimson. I have fond memories of those great years we had in the 1970s and many memorable shows we performed together.

"Having lost Keith this year as well, has made this particularly hard for all of us. As Greg sang at the end of Pictures At An Exhibition, 'death is life.' His music can now live forever in the hearts of all who loved him." Read more here.