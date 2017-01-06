Five Finger Death Punch Continued Tour Without Ivan Moody 2016 In Review

The singer suffered what he called a "mental moment" on stage in late November, appearing to claim that his mother was dying, when his sister said she wasn't.

He returned to action the following night and apologised. But now he's dropped off the tour, with Five Finger Death Punch saying he's "fallen ill" - and they'll complete their live commitments with All That Remains singer Phil Labonte in Moody's place.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: "Ivan is our brother and we fully and wholeheartedly support him in taking care of himself so he can get well as soon as possible.

"We discussed cancelling the remaining shows, but the response from the other bands on the tour was so overwhelmingly supportive that we decided to move forward." Read more here.