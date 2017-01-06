Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Extended Reunion Tour 2016 In Review
01/06/2017
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses shared big news in December when they confirmed the rumors that they were extending their Not In This Life Time reunion tour with the announcement of new North American and European tour dates.

The set of dates will be kicking off in Europe with the leg beginning on May 27th in Dublin, Ireland at Slane Castle and wrapping up on July 12th in Nijmegen, Holland at Goffert Park.

The band will be play a one-off show in Tel Aviv, Israel at Hayarkon Park on July 15th before returning to the U.S. to launch the North America dates on July 27th in St. Louis, MO at The Dome At America's Center.

The trek will make stops in Minneapolis, Denver, Miami, Winston-Salem, Hershey, Buffalo, Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Edmonton, Vancouver, George, and El Paso before wrapping up on September 8th in San Antonio at the Alamodome. See the dates here.

