Last In Line Star Doesn't Think Dio Would Have Approved Of Band 2016 In Review

Last In Line was formed by former Dio members Appice, Vivian Campbell and Jimmy Bain - with Andy Freeman on vocals. And while Appice is sure the late Dio would like Last In Line's debut album Heavy Crown, he isn't sure the vocalist would be comfortable with the idea of his band performing without him.

Appice tells MyRockWorld (via Blabbermouth): "I think he would like Heavy Crown. He might go, 'F*** those guys!' I don't know. He would probably like it inside, musically, but he wouldn't like the idea of us playing together. That's what I think."

Bass player Bain died earlier this year and the band have since recruited Phil Soussan as their new bassist. But Appice admits they considered calling it quits after Bain's passing. Read more here.