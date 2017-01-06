Longtime Rolling Stones Bassist Wants Full Member Status 2016 In Review

Jones, 54, has played bass with the Rolling Stones since 1994 but never appears in any publicity shots, which are reserved for core members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

After replacing Bill Wyman, who quit after 31 years with the Stones, Jones has appeared on all of the band's material since 1994 and also stars on new album Blue And Lonesome.

Asked if he's like to be a full member of the band, Jones tells the BBC: "It has not really come up very often. Obviously that would be a really wonderful thing for a person like me. I have been a sideman for more than 30 years now.

"I think most musicians, somewhere deep down inside, even if they are sidemen, or if they are hired players, there is a desire to be in a band. And I would not be being completely honest if I said that it would not be wonderful, it would not be amazing, to be considered and, you know, jump into this organization as a full member.

"But that is not a decision I am in a position to make. I just play the best that I can and the rest of it I don't have any control over." Read more here.