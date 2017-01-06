Metallica's BBC Session Streaming Online

The 5-song set for BBC Radio 1's Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter saw the group deliver in-studio versions of the project's first three singles: "Atlas, Rise!", "Moth Into Flame" and "Hardwired", alongside classics "Harvester Of Sorrow" and "Enter Sandman."

The video package also features guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich in conversation with program presenter Carter. The studio session and broadcast were part of a visit that saw Metallica host their first UK in-store autograph signing session at HMV's Oxford Street store starting at midnight on November 17, and an intimate show at London's House Of Vans on release day. Stream the BBC Session here.