Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Health Battle Will Never End 2016 In Review

Carlile's struggles with genetic disorder Marfans have seen him undergo a string of surgeries and have led to Of Mice & Men pulling out of various tours. Most recently, they had to withdraw from an Australian tour with A Day To Remember.

Now the singer had addressed fans in a series of tweets in which he explains his condition is not something he will ever fully recover from. Carlile says: "FYI you don't 'get better' with Marfans. You get by. I've had foot, ear, rib, head, hip, back and heart surgeries just so I can function and live.

"All of you saying I should hurry up and get better, what's taking so long? I'll never be better. You happy? I live each day as it comes. Each day is a battle. Marfan Syndrome is a fibrositic connective tissue disorder, that means it affects your entire body - and it is painful. I don't cry on Twitter on all the bad days. I suck it up and keep pushing on." Read more here.