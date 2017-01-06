Original Foreigner Members Reunited For Platinum Honor 2016 In Review

Apart from Gramm and Jones, Al Greenwood (keyboards), and Ian McDonald (rhythm guitar, keyboards, saxophone, flute, backing vocals) were also on hand for the platinum plaque presentation by Atlantic Records Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman on December 5th.

Jones released these comments, "No End In Sight was named as a tribute to the longevity of Foreigner's music. Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald, Ed Gagliardi, Dennis Elliott, Rick Wills and I originally brought these songs to life. Years later, the current members of Foreigner added their talent to No End In Sight, and continue to bring our music to a whole new legion of fans." Read more here.