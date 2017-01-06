Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction

Wakeman told fans via his on Wednesday (Jan 4) that he now plans to attend the induction after organizers "agreed" to a special tribute to his late Yes bandmate Chris Squire.

The keyboardist wrote, "I am very pleased to announce that as the Hall of Fame have now agreed to present Chris Squire's wife with a posthumous award acknowledging his massive contribution to YES.

"I have agreed to attend the Induction ceremony in New York to both stand proudly with my fellow band mates Jon and Trevor and also to watch Chris's wife Scottie collect this well deserved award on his behalf.

"I also hope that this move to acknowledge members of bands who sadly did not live to receive their own honour, means they can get them posthumously in the future".