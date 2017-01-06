Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Debacle

"2016 was rough, but I'm staying positive about 2017," Colbert said. "And the year is starting off great for everyone but Mariah Carey. No one knows exactly what happened. I blame Russian hackers."

He continued his defense of Carey's performance and invited her to appear on The Late Show, but then the stage lit up and he was swarmed by backup dancers and feathers, pretending to lose his way through the monologue. Watch the brief bit here:

Colbert was not alone in parodying Carey's misfortune: The San Antonio Spurs mascot performed a gag set to Mariah's "Emotions," in which things went awry. Watch both bits here.