The 1975 Stream Their Full O2 Arena Performance

The Manchester electro-pop band has had quite a year. While 2014 saw the band taking a beating by NME's music critics--they won the title of Worst Band--2016 saw the foursome playing sold our Arenas around the world and receiving real accolades like nominations for NME's Best British Band, the Mercury Awards' Album of the Year, MTV Europe's Best Alternative Album and four Q Awards for Best Act in the World Today, Best Album, Best Track, and Best Video.

Their album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It has held strong positions in Billboard's 200 since it's debut in February 2016. Watch the full performance here.