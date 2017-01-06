|
Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty, French Montana In The Americanos Video
.
(Radio.com) Los Angeles DJ trio known as The Americanos have just released a video for "In My Foreign," their latest all-star collaboration. The new track was debuted Thursday (Jan 5) by Vin Diesel, star of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which hits theaters January 20. "In My Foreign" features Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, Nicky Jam, French Montana stunting in exotic vehicles, interspersed with clips from the upcoming action flick starring Diesel as a former action sport hero turned international spy. If the underlying music sounds vaguely familiar, it's because they sampled and heavily produced the Chicago's 1972 classic, "Saturday in the Park." Watch The Americano's video followed by Chicago's original here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
