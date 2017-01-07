Bruno Mars Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Invitation 2016 In Review

But Martin wouldn't take no for an answer. He asked Mars to visit him at a Malibu studio where the two could talk face-to-face. Martin was hooked on the idea of Mars and Beyonce collaborating on a live version of "Uptown Funk," but Mars wanted to know what Beyonce thought about the idea? Martin took a quick video with Mars, texted Beyonce and got her response: She was in.

"She's not f-ing joking around," Mars said about working with Beyonce. "She's going to get onstage and show everybody why she's the best every single time. She's got that monster in her."

