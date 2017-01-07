Jon Bon Jovi Downplayed Richie Sambora's Contributions 2016 In Review

The Bon Jovi frontman spoke with Billboard about the band's new album "This House is Not for Sale" and he emphasized how the entire band played a greater role in shaping the music than in the past.

"This was more of a band record than I have made over the last three or four [records]," he explained. "What I mean by that was the guys were in the room the whole time. Some songs, from the notebook to the studio floor, took on a different life because of the band, where on the previous three records that would not have been the case. The record-making process changed with this album."

Regarding Sambora's role on past albums, Bon Jovi revealed, "Richie did participate in the record-making [in the past], but it was always me and [guitarist John] Shanks at the hip, and then Richie second to that, and then [keyboardist] David [Bryan] and [drummer] Tico [Torres]. David really filled that void left by Richie and took on a whole different leadership role in the studio, and it was a welcome addition." Read more here.