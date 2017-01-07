The Smiths Discussed Possibility Of Reuniting 2016 In Review

"The drinks kept coming and we sat talking for hours," he recalled, reports the Guardian. 'We chatted, as we always did, about the records we loved, and eventually we moved on to 'that subject.' There had been rumors for years that the Smiths were about to re-form, and they were always untrue. I had never pursued any offer."

"Suddenly we were talking about the possibility of the band re-forming, and in that moment it seemed that with the right intention it could actually be done and might even be great."

However, Marr remembers, longstanding friction and hard feelings prevented that conversation from going any further. Read more here.