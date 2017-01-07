Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction 2016 In Review

"Something I've never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder," he writes. "It wasn't as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that."

"I'd just go for days - sometimes two or three days straight - without eating anything at all," he continues. "It got quite serious, although at the time I didn't recognize it for what it was."

The singer quit One Direction in March 2015, after missing a number of appearances with the rest of the band due to stress. Since then he has launched his own solo career and released his first album Mind of Mine last March and is currently dating model Gigi Hadid. Read more here.