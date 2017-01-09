Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates

Joel has announced additional stadium and arena dates including the very first concert that will be taking place at the Atlanta Braves new stadium SunTrust Park on April 28th.

The legendary music icon will be kicking off his 2017 live action this Wednesday (Jan 11) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and has announced dates that run through September 9th where he will stage a concert at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

Additional cities include Orlando, New Orleans, Lincoln (NE), Uniondale (NY), Cleveland, Chicago and Boston, as well as additional residency dates at Madison Square Garden in Feb, March, April and May.

Billy Joel 2017 Tour Dates:

01/11 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

01/27 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

02/10 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

02/22 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

03/3 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

03/24 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

04/5 - Uniondale, N.Y. - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/14 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

04/28 - Atlanta, Ga. - SunTrust Park

05/13 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Dodger Stadium

05/25 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

07/14 - Cleveland, Ohio - Progressive Field

08/11 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field

08/30 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

09/9 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park